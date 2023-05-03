Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Millet Power: CAPF, NDRF personnel to eat millet-based menu

    The decision to introduce 30 per cent millet in the meals has been taken as per the directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a detailed discussion with all the forces, an official statement said.

    Millet Power: CAPF, NDRF personnel to eat millet-based menu
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 3, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said millets-based dishes will be served in the meals of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    The decision to introduce 30 per cent millet in the meals has been taken as per the directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a detailed discussion with all the forces, an official statement said.

    Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the International Year of Millets-2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a momentous decision to introduce millets in the meals of personnel of CAPFs and the NDRF, it said.

    Recognising the importance of millets and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to people, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

    Millets are good for health and also beneficial for farmers and environment friendly. The millets are energy dense, drought resistant, with lower water requirements and can be grown with ease in arid soils, and hilly terrain and is less susceptible to pests.

    Some of the important benefits of millet include that it is a good source of proteins, gluten-free; low in Glycemic Index (GI); and rich in dietary fibre, micronutrients including calcium, iron, phosphorus etc, and phytochemicals, thus boosting the nutritional profile of a soldier's diet.

    The Home Ministry had asked all the forces to take action for the introduction of a millet-based menu.

    The forces have shown an overwhelming response and are eager to introduce millet in meals on regular basis. Millets will also be extensively used in various functions and events of CAPFs and the NDRF.

    Millets will be made available in Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, grocery shops of the campuses and ration stores by setting up dedicated counters/corners. The forces will organise training of cooks in preparing millet-based dishes through reputed institutes in this field. To generate awareness among the troops and their family members for the use of millet, the services of dieticians and expert agencies will be utilised. Besides this, various events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops and symposiums will be conducted on 'Know Your Millets'.

    International Year of Millets  2023 will provide an opportunity to increase global production, efficient processing and better use of crop rotation and promote millets as a major component of the food basket, the statement said.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Efforts to defame Arvind Kejriwal': AAP on ED's apology over Sanjay Singh's name in liquor case AJR

    'Efforts to defame Arvind Kejriwal': AAP on ED's apology over Sanjay Singh's name in liquor case

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says attack aimed to kill Vladimir Putin

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says strike target was Vladimir Putin

    Will consider if needed': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Bajrang Dal ban AJR

    'Will consider if needed': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Bajrang Dal ban

    Prime Minister Modi's touching gesture amid Karnataka Election campaign blitz

    Karnataka Election 2023: Prime Minister Modi's touching gesture, bows before Padma awardees

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express

    Recent Stories

    Efforts to defame Arvind Kejriwal': AAP on ED's apology over Sanjay Singh's name in liquor case AJR

    'Efforts to defame Arvind Kejriwal': AAP on ED's apology over Sanjay Singh's name in liquor case

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says attack aimed to kill Vladimir Putin

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says strike target was Vladimir Putin

    From Shah Rukh Khan to Rana Daggubati: 5 actors who behaved rudely when requested for selfies by fans ADC

    From Shah Rukh Khan to Rana Daggubati: 5 actors who behaved rudely when requested for selfies by fans

    Wrestlers protest vs WFI chief has underlined need for athlete commission in all NSFs - Sharath Kamal-ayh

    'Wrestlers' protest vs WFI chief has underlined need for athlete commission in all NSFs' - Sharath Kamal

    Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details vma

    Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon