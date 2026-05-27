An FIR has been filed against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri over alleged derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma. The complaint claims she called it "ganda dharma" and made provocative statements, promoting communal disharmony.

An FIR has been registered against TMC Chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma while attending an Eid celebration in Kolkata last year. The complaint, lodged by advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh at the Siliguri Cyber Police Station, alleges that Banerjee's comments hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma and promoted communal disharmony.

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Details of the Complaint

In her complaint, Singh alleged that the TMC supremo referred to Sanatan Dharma as "ganda dharma" (dirty religion), which "deeply hurt the religious sentiments and beliefs of millions of followers." The complaint further states that during the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election campaign, Banerjee allegedly issued a provocative statement, suggesting that if a particular community attacked Hindus, "their 12 ta beje jabe" (a Bengali colloquialism implying severe consequences). Advocate Singh argued in her filing that such remarks were intended to "influence voters through fear and intimidation" and promote "social unrest and communal disharmony."

Legal Provisions Invoked

Police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India's new criminal code. The charges include Section 351(1) for criminal intimidation and Section 352 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Authorities also invoked Section 353(2), which penalises the circulation of information intended to promote hatred or enmity between different religious groups.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Allegations

Earlier in March, Senior BJP leader and the then Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, launched an attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of insulting religious sentiments and "weaponising" communal rhetoric during a recent public address. In a post on X, Adhikari questioned the Chief Minister's purported use of the phrase "Ganda Dharm" (dirty religion) during an event held at Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Which religion were you specifically referring to? Sanatan Hindu Dharma?" Adhikari asked in his post, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson of using "incomprehensible gibberish Urdu dialect" to appease the Muslim community while denigrating another faith. The BJP leader further alleged that the Chief Minister's speech was more political than religious, claiming that she mentioned "Danga" (riots) more frequently than the festival itself.

"Hum 'Ganda Dharm' ko nahi manta hai". - Mamata Banerjee Kaun sa Dharm ganda hai Ms. Mamata Banerjee? Appeasing the Muslim Community at the Red Road with your almost incomprehensible gibberish Urdu dialect, you made a statement that you don't follow the 'Ganda Dharm' or 'Dirty… pic.twitter.com/JpLWYV5JYG — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 31, 2025 ""Hum 'Ganda Dharm' ko nahi manta hai". - Mamata Banerjee Kaun sa Dharm ganda hai Ms. Mamata Banerjee? Appeasing the Muslim Community at the Red Road with your almost incomprehensible gibberish Urdu dialect, you made a statement that you don't follow the 'Ganda Dharm' or 'Dirty Religion'. Which religion were you specifically referring to? Sanatan Hindu Dharma? What kind of provocative speech did you deliver at the Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr? You uttered the words 'Danga' & Riots more than you repeated the word Eid. Was it a religious event or a political programme? Why were you deliberately mongering hate with the deliberate intention of creating animosity between communities? Ms. Mamata Banerjee, you are the one who weaponizes religion. It will boomerang on you very soon," the post read. (ANI)