Largest-Ever MILAN Exercise Kicks Off

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 13th edition of Exercise MILAN-2026 on Thursday at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking the start of the premier multilateral naval exercise. During the inauguration, the Defence Minister extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests representing 74 countries.

He asserted that MILAN 2026 stands as the largest and most inclusive edition to date. This edition reflects the global maritime community's confidence in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner, he said. "This year, with the participation of 74 nations, MILAN 2026 stands as the largest and most inclusive edition to date, a reflection of the confidence the global maritime community places in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner," said Singh.

Enhancing Interoperability and Friendship

The Defence Minister further highlighted that this premier multilateral platform seeks to enhance interoperability among partner nations. By sharing professional experiences and best practices, the exercise aims to improve competence while deepening friendships between participating navies through the evolution of bonds rooted in mutual advantage, he said. "MILAN 2026 seeks to enhance interoperability among navies of partner countries, improve professional competence by sharing professional experiences and practices, and deepen friendships among participating navies by evolving bonds of mutual advantage," highlighted Singh.

From Regional Interaction to Global Prominence

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister noted that MILAN has grown steadily in both scope and stature. He emphasised that, through the concerted efforts of all partners, the event has evolved from a regional interaction into one of the world's most prominent multinational naval exercises. "MILAN has grown steadily in scope and stature. Over the years, due to concerted efforts of all partners, MILAN has evolved from a regional interaction into one of the world's most prominent multinational naval exercises. It has evolved into one of India's most credible and consistent maritime engagements," said Singh.

Addressing Evolving Maritime Threats

The Defence Minister also shed light on the mounting threats plaguing the maritime arena, noting that traditional risks now coexist with complex emerging ones. From the presence of piracy to the modern challenges of illegal fishing and cyber vulnerabilities, he warned of growing disruptions to critical supply chains. He firmly asserted that no single navy, regardless of its capability, can deal with these challenges alone. Hence, in today's interconnected world, cooperation among navies is now more important than ever. "Traditional threats coexist with emerging ones. Piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities and disruptions to critical supply chains. Climate change is intensifying natural disasters, making humanitarian and disaster relief operations more frequent and more demanding. No single navy, however capable, can address these challenges alone. This is why cooperation among the Navies is no longer an option; it is an imperative," said Singh.

Thus, in light of these evolving maritime threats, Rajnath Singh emphasised that platforms like MILAN enable coordinated responses to these shared global challenges. "Platforms like MILAN bring together professional expertise, build mutual trust, enhance interoperability and enable coordinated responses to common challenges," added Singh.

Unprecedented Scale and Shared Goals

MILAN 2026 is among the largest and most complex editions of the Indian Navy exercise to date. This year, the exercise brought together naval ships, aircraft, and professional delegations from 74 countries. The platform aims to deepen professional relationships, enhance operational compatibility, and promote a shared understanding of contemporary maritime challenges in an increasingly interconnected security environment. The exercise will be held from February 18 to 26, 2026. (ANI)