Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Midnight arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra 'chawl' scam

    On Sunday, an Enforcement Directorate team arrived at Raut's residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The officials searched the residence and questioned the Sena leader. The agency summoned him to its local office for questioning in the evening after the team seized Rs 11.5 lakh in cash during the search, the officials said.

    Midnight arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra 'chawl' scam
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 8:23 AM IST

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will be presented before the special PMLA court on Monday after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

    Also Read: 'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

    Raut was arrested at 12:05 am on Monday after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. According to Enforcement Directorate officials, the 60-year-old Sena leader was not cooperating in the probe and was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    The Enforcement Directorate will seek the Rajya Sabha MP's custody when he is produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

    On Sunday, an Enforcement Directorate team arrived at Raut's residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The officials searched the residence and questioned the Sena leader. The officials said the agency summoned him to its local office for questioning in the evening after the team seized Rs 11.5 lakh in cash during the search.

    Before entering the ED office, Raut had told media persons that a "false" case had been foisted upon him and that the federal agency's action aimed to weaken Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena.

    The ED is investigating allegations of financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions that allegedly involve his wife and associates.

    As part of this investigation, in April, the agency had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha and two of his associates.

    The attached properties included land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Padgha (in Thane district) and Saphale (a town in Palghar).

    These properties also include eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut, and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut and a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut, the ED had said.

    The agency is understood to have questioned the Sena leader about the property deals involving his wife and his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar.

    Also Read: Absolutely safe, no need to panic: DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing snags

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 8:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up snt

    ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up

    Now congress mp Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from bjp Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name snt

    Now, Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K snt

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K

    Recent Stories

    Watch Malaika Arora reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever drb

    Watch: Malaika Arora’s reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor’s ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever!

    Busty pictures Janhvi Kapoor a splash of colours in a strappy gown shows off cleavage drb

    Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

    Taapsee Pannu's love-life decode: Saqib Saleem to Mathias Boe - Men she was linked with RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's love-life decode: Saqib Saleem to Mathias Boe - Men she was linked with

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon