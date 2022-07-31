'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

"If somebody is terrified of the ED's acts, they should not join us or the BJP," Shinde said. He asserted that the investigative agency is "doing its thing" and that the Supreme Court should intervene if the ED operates in fear of the Central government.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's home was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned the legislator as to why he was terrified if he had done nothing illegal. Additionally, CM Shinde stated that if the Sena leader has done nothing illegal, he need not be afraid of anything.

There is no need for Raut to be afraid because Raut has said that he has done nothing wrong. "If somebody is terrified of the ED's acts, they should not join us or the BJP," he continued. Eknath Shinde denied claims of political vengeance by claiming that the ED has already undertaken investigations. Shinde asserted that the investigative agency is "doing its thing" and that the Supreme Court should intervene if the ED operates in fear of the Central government.

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Shinde said, "Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?"

Former minister Girish Mahajan said, "Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily invoking late Balasaheb Thackeray and instigating Sena workers against the Union government. He should not be afraid of anything if he is had done nothing wrong." He further said, "I don't understand why he is tweeting and recalling late Balasaheb Thackeray. People must trust the government and judiciary."

The ED team arrived at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home early on July 31 in order to perform a raid. The ED was looking into Raut in relation to a money laundering case involving suspected irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl," among other things. In a tweet after the agency began the search at his place, Raut said, "I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam."

The investigation agency had already summoned Raut on July 20, which he ignored and advised them through counsel that he could only attend after August 7 because of the ongoing Parliamentary session. On July 1, he made a statement that was once recorded. In the case, the ED had attached Raut's properties in Dadar and Alibag.

(WIth PTI inputs)