Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Sunday condemned the attack by the US-Israel on an Iranian school, which killed over 70 children, stating that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is "not the right way to go about it."

Appeal to Rescue Stranded Indians

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and later at Balehonnuru, he said, "The war in the Middle East is not right. Why attack school children who are at no fault? This is condemnable. It is time to rescue Indians stuck in Dubai and other parts of the Middle East."

Asked about rescuing Kannadigas in Saudi and Dubai, he said, "I appeal to the Centre to rescue Kannadigas, Keralites and Indians from other states. We will do whatever is needed to protect the interests of our people. I condemn all deaths like this."

"Our MLAs, A C Srinivasa Reddy, Bharat Reddy, his family and MLC Bhoje Gowda are stranded in Dubai. There are a lot of Indian citizens also stuck there. Moreover, there are a lot of Indians working in the Middle East, and many Indian educational institutions are located there," he added.

He also said that Kannada organisations in the Middle East must give confidence to the people stranded there. "The people who do business with us from Dubai are worried," he added.

Asked if anyone from Bengaluru is stranded, he said, "The CM and I have given instructions to the Commissioner about this."

On any plan to open helplines, he said, "State and Centre can't have separate helplines. Ministry of External Affairs must open the helpline."

Call for World Peace

"We need peace in the world. I pray for no casualties. Hope humanity triumphs. Gangadhar Ajjaiah has said that world peace is possible only through universal humanity. The US must stop the war. This war can negatively impact India," he noted.

"It is not about Kannadigas or others; we are all Indians. Saudi Arabia runs on Indians. Every other family from Mangaluru or Kerala works in the Middle East. More than 70 school children are dead in the US-Israel attacks. There were two main transit hubs, the Middle East and Singapore, for Indians to travel abroad," he added.

Iran Mourns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (ANI)