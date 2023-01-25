Microsoft Teams and Outlook down, thousands of users report disruption; check details

Microsoft's cloud unit Azure also posted a tweet about the networking issue, and said that a subset of users were experiencing problems with the platform. During the outage, most users were unable to exchange messages or join calls.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday (January 25) said that it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services including Teams and Outlook, with outage reports stating that the platforms were down for thousands of users globally.

Microsoft, however, did not reveal the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and over 900 in Japan. The outage also spiked in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

In a tweet, Microsoft said, "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps."

Microsoft's cloud unit Azure also posted a tweet about the networking issue, and said that a subset of users were experiencing problems with the platform. During the outage, most users were unable to exchange messages, join calls or use any features of Teams application.

Also read: AAP's Raghav Chadha to receive 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'; here's what it means

Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.