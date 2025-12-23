Festive spirit soars as markets in Bhubaneswar and Guwahati are decked up with Christmas decorations. In Shimla, the historic Christ Church held candlelight prayers, with celebrations ongoing since the start of Advent in early December.

As Christmas approaches, markets have been decked up with Christmas trees, bells and gifts ahead of the celebrations in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. It showcases the enthusiasm of residents around the holiday, as the shops have put up trees, bells, and stars for sale. The storefronts are decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, Christmas trees, displaying items like Santa Claus costumes, Christmas-themed accessories, Christmas lights and toys ready for the seasonal purchase. The city is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Shops in Guwahati, Assam, are also buzzing with the festive spirit as the markets are decked up with Christmas decorations.

Celebrations in Shimla

Meanwhile, in Shimla, candlelight prayers were organised at the historic Christ Church, located at Ridge Maidan in Shimla, on Saturday evening. The iconic church, considered a major landmark of the hill town, witnessed participation from local residents as well as tourists.

Early Preparations and Traditions

Speaking to ANI, Vinita Roy, Pastor In-Charge, Christ Church Shimla, said that Christmas celebrations at the church begin well in advance. "Our Christmas programmes start much earlier. From the season of Advent itself, our preparations begin. This year, Advent started on November 30, and since then, our Christmas programmes have been ongoing. In the first week of December, we went door-to-door for carolling, which is practised across the world. We visit each other's homes, exchange Christmas wishes, offer prayers and greet one another," she said.

The pastor also informed that the church will remain open late into the night on December 24 to allow tourists and visitors to come and offer prayers and receive blessings.

The Significance of Christmas

Christmas falls on December 25 every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony.

On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope.

The festival is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and holds special significance for Christians. (ANI)