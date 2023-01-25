Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details

The President's Medal for Gallantry and the President's Medal for Distinguished Services, as well as the Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals, are awarded to personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day annually.

On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (January 25) has announced as many as 47 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals and 55 personnel are awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals.

According to the press release, out of 47 personnel given Fire Service Medals, 2 are awarded for Gallantry for their "act of valour".

The President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 7 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 38 personnel for their respective "distinguished records of service".

Out of 55 awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence President Medals, one has been honoured for Gallantry. President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to 9 personnel and 45 personnel respectively.

Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Firdous Ahmad Khan - Selection Grade Fireman

2. Bashir Ahmad Ahanger - Fireman

President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service

Kerala

1. Krishnan Shanmughan - Senior Fire and Rescue Officer

2. Benny Mathew - Senior Fire & Rescue Officer

Uttarakhand

1. Devendra Singh - Fire Station Second Officer

2. Pratap Singh Rana - Fire Station Second Officer