The MIB has released the TV Ratings Policy 2026 to ensure transparency and accountability in audience measurement. It eases entry norms, mandates a larger sample size, enforces anti-conflict rules, and introduces a dual-audit system.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) today released the TV Ratings Policy 2026, which sets out comprehensive guidelines for regulating television ratings in India. The policy defines clear standards for the registration, operation, audit, and oversight of agencies providing TV rating services, with the aim of ensuring transparency, independence and accountability in audience measurement.

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Key Highlights of the New Policy

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the key highlights of the policy include:

Ease In Entry Norms

Ease In Entry Norms: The net worth requirement for a company willing to register as TV rating agency has been reduced from existing Rs. 20 Crores to 5 crores.

Strict Anti-Conflict Measures

Strict Anti-Conflict Measures: To ensure neutrality, the Policy provides that at least 50% of the Board of Directors must be Independent Directors with no ties to broadcasters /advertisers/advertising agencies. Additionally, agencies are prohibited from engaging in consultancy roles that could create conflicts of interest.

Enhanced Sample Size & Representative Data

Enhanced Sample Size & Representative Data: To improve data accuracy, agencies must scale up their operations to 80,000 metered homes within 18 months (6 months for existing rating agency), eventually reaching 1,20,000 homes. Measurement must be technology-neutral, capturing data across Cable, DTH, OTT, and Connected TVs. The data shall be captured from all the TV viewing screens of the metered homes.

Transparency & Privacy

Transparency & Privacy: Agencies are required to publish their detailed methodology and anonymized data on their websites. Furthermore, all operations must strictly comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 to safeguard viewer privacy.

Accountability & Audits

Accountability & Audits: A dual-audit system is now mandatory, featuring quarterly internal audits and annual independent external audits. The Ministry will also constitute an Audit & Oversight Team for periodic field inspections.

Grievance Redressal

Grievance Redressal: Agencies must appoint a Nodal Officer to resolve complaints within 10 days and establish an Appellate Authority for escalated disputes.

Landing Page Exclusions and Disclosure Requirements

Landing Page Exclusions and Disclosure Requirements: Any viewership arising out of Landing Page not to be counted in the viewership measurement. However, Landing Page can be used only as a marketing tool. The Broadcasters shall disclose the availability of its channel on the landing page, if any, to the rating Agency.

Compliance and Penalties

Compliance and Penalties: Non-compliance will attract graded penalties, ranging from temporary suspensions of ratings to the cancellation of registration for repeat violations.

Platforms Allowed to Publish Viewership Data

Platforms Allowed to Publish Viewership Data: TV Distribution Platforms or OTT platforms may publish periodic viewership data of broadcasters/channels being played on their platforms, on their websites, without obtaining registration or permission under these guidelines.

Through these measures, the Government of India reaffirms its commitment to a fair, competitive and well-governed broadcasting environment that safeguards the stakeholders and public interest.

The TV Rating Policy 2026 replaces the existing Guidelines for TV Rating Agencies in India dated 16th January 2014.

The TV Rating Policy 2026 is available on the website of the Ministry. (ANI)