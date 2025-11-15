The Ministry of Home Affairs concluded its month-long Special Campaign 5.0, disposing thousands of public grievances and files. The initiative freed 95,186 sq. ft. of space and generated over Rs 3.45 crore from scrap disposal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has successfully conducted the Special Campaign 5.0 for the disposal of pending matters conducted from October 2 to October 31, 2025.

Campaign Vision and Guidance

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in the Government, the initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness, streamlining work, and addressing pending grievances across the Ministry and organisations under it. Under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, special attention was given to field and outstation offices that interface directly with the public, MHA said in a release.

Significant Outcomes and Achievements

Initially, 4,187 sites were identified for the Swachhata campaign; later, increased to 7,678. 119 references from Members of Parliament (MP), 199 references from state governments, 3,977 public grievances, and 718 appeals were addressed, Home Ministry said.

During the month-long special campaign, 194,522 physical files and 65,997 electronic files were reviewed. 95,186 sq. ft. of space was freed. Over Rs 3.45 crore was generated through scrap disposal.

Vigorous Participation and Monitoring

A social media campaign was also conducted to promote awareness of the Ministry's activities. The campaign was closely monitored at the highest level, with Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, actively participating in its execution and progress review. All the Divisions of MHA, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and affiliated organisations enthusiastically participated in the campaign.

Daily progress updates were uploaded to the SCPDM portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The campaign began with a preparatory phase from 15th September 2025, followed by the implementation phase from 2nd October to 31st October 2025, carried out across the Ministry and its attached/Subordinate offices nationwide. (ANI)