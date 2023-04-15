Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHA approves conduct of Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages

    This historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and encourage regional languages, an official statement said.

    MHA approves conduct of Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (April15) approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

    This historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and encourage regional languages, an official statement said.

    BJP calls Delhi CM 'Kingpin Of Liquor Scam', says Arvind Kejriwal trembling with fear after CBI summon

    The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

    "In a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (the) Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting constable (general duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English," it said.

    In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

    Maharashtra: 12 killed, 28 injured after bus falls into gorge in Raigad; check details

    The announcement comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Shah, calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written exam in the recruitment for CRPF personnel.

    In his letter, Stalin said that in the notification for the CRPF recruitment written exam, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional food, colourful rituals; check details AJR

    Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional food, colourful rituals; check details

    BJP calls Delhi CM 'Kingpin Of Liquor Scam', says Arvind Kejriwal trembling with fear after CBI summon AJR

    BJP calls Delhi CM 'Kingpin Of Liquor Scam', says Arvind Kejriwal trembling with fear after CBI summon

    Maharashtra 12 killed, 28 injured after bus falls into gorge in Raigad; check details AJR

    Maharashtra: 12 killed, 28 injured after bus falls into gorge in Raigad; check details

    Atmanirbharta in mountain warfare: Indian Army's 'Zorawar' light weight tanks to be operational by 2027 AJR

    Atmanirbharta in mountain warfare: Indian Army's 'Zorawar' light weight tanks to be operational by 2027

    Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's son Asad laid to rest at Kasari Masari cemetery in Prayagraj AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's son Asad laid to rest at Kasari Masari cemetery in Prayagraj

    Recent Stories

    football Former EPL player arrested on child sex offences to walk free after charges dropped-ayh

    Former EPL player arrested on child sex offences to walk free after charges dropped

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more RBA

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more

    Did Tejasswi Prakash pay 'Rs 20,000 For Question Paper' in her engineering college? Read THIS RBA

    Did Tejasswi Prakash pay 'Rs 20,000 For Question Paper' in her engineering college? Read THIS

    Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional food, colourful rituals; check details AJR

    Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional food, colourful rituals; check details

    Indore: Over 3 acres of land gifted for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Birth Memorial in Mhow

    Indore: Over 3 acres of land gifted for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Birth Memorial in Mhow

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon