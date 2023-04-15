BJP calls Delhi CM 'Kingpin Of Liquor Scam', says Arvind Kejriwal trembling with fear after CBI summon

According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (April 15) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him "the kingpin of the liquor scam". BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said, "The moment Arvind Kejriwal was called for questioning by the CBI, apparently, he started trembling with fear. It's quite clear that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam."

The BJP leader also said that the session court rejected Manish Sisodia's bail stating, "Manish called the then Excise Commissioner personally to grant L1 to Indospirit's Sameer Mahendroo."

"Why would a former Minister compel an Excise Commissioner to give L1 to a particular person/entity?" he asked.

He also asked the Delhi Chief Minister to answer five questions, "Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, you were presiding over the meeting in which this liquor scam was hatched... so why shouldn't you be blamed? Arvind Kejriwal ji tell the public whether you talked to Sameer Mahendru on Facetime or not?"

"Tell the public what is your relationship with the liquor traders. Your liquor policy was so good then why was it withdrawn? Arvind Kejriwal's only work is loot, extortion, and corruption. Arvind Kejriwal is a staunch cheater ('khattar beimaan')," he remarked.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the CBI summoned CM Kejriwal on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case, in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Kejriwal will appear before the agency on Sunday.