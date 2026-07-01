Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the Centre's E20 petrol policy, calling it an 'experiment on 3.6 crore Indians'. He cited the government's SC submission and public complaints of low mileage and engine damage, demanding a rollback.

Kharge's 'Experiment' Allegation

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20), alleging that the Union government had made "3.6 crore Indians part of an experiment" by rolling out ethanol-blended fuel without adequate evidence, public consultation or consensus. Citing the Centre's submissions before the Supreme Court, Kharge claimed the government had admitted that the impact of ethanol blending was still being assessed, while accusing it of implementing the policy without adequate public consultation or consensus.

In a post on X, Karnataka Home Minister wrote, "A few days back, Shri Nitin Gadkari openly challenged saying, "Show me one vehicle anywhere in the world which had problems because of E20 petrol." Today, the Central Government told the Supreme Court that "Ethanol mixing is an experiment--results will come by next year." An experiment on 3.6 crore Indians. Let that sink in. While the Minister challenges the world, the Government admits in court that they don't even know the outcome. Meanwhile, on our roads: Mileage is plummeting--hard-earned money is burning faster than fuel. Engines are getting bust--repair bills are crushing common families. 9 out of 10 vehicles in India are not compatible with E20. That's 3.6 crore vehicles." A few days back, Shri Nitin Gadkari openly challenged saying, “*Show me one vehicle anywhere in the world which had problems because of E20 petrol.*” Today, the Central Government told the Supreme Court that “*Ethanol mixing is an experiment—results will come by next year.*”… pic.twitter.com/sNX86KZJ2x — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 1, 2026

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"This policy was rolled out without consensus, without public consultation and without remorse. You cannot call a national fuel shift an "experiment" after forcing it down our tanks. You cannot challenge citizens to prove damage when your own data is still pending. Common people are not guinea pigs. Our roads are not test tracks. Our pockets are not your trial budgets. Roll back E20. First, prove. Then, deploy," the post read.

Government Defends E20 Programme

Meanwhile, last week, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that the Ethanol Blending Programme is scientifically validated and continuously monitored by the government, following concerns over misleading and unsubstantiated claims being circulated on social media regarding Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP).

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this comes after the Government of India noted that old images and videos are being recirculated online to create unwarranted concerns and confusion among the public. The Ethanol Blending Programme was launched in 2003 with the objectives of reducing crude oil imports, enhancing energy security and promoting environmental sustainability. The programme has been implemented in a phased manner based on technical preparedness and stakeholder consultations, culminating in the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) from 2023 onwards. (ANI)