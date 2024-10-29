Ayushman Bharat expands for 70+ seniors: Eligibility, documents and how to apply

Besides health coverage PM Modi will introduce the U-WIN portal which has similarity with India's COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN. This new portal will enhance continuous vaccination record keeping for children up to 17 years and pregnant women, by giving easy access to records of vaccinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (October 29) launch health coverage for citizens aged 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This initiative will enable eligible seniors to access free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any empaneled hospitals under the scheme.

Available for senior citizens nationwide, the Ayushman Bharat coverage is expected to benefit an estimated six crore individuals across 4.5 crore households. This expansion, along with a few other digital health initiatives, will be formally unveiled on Tuesday.

Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns

Besides health coverage PM Modi will introduce the U-WIN portal which has similarity with India's COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN. This new portal will enhance continuous vaccination record keeping for children up to 17 years and pregnant women, by giving easy access to records of vaccinations.

Key details of new AB-PMJAY coverage expansion:

1. Eligibility: The individuals aged 70 and above, based on Aadhaar verification, will be eligible for health coverage under AB-PMJAY.

2. Enrollment: Individuals need to register on the PMJAY portal or Ayushman app, and those with existing Ayushman cards will need to complete eKYC for updated cards.

3. Implementation: Currently, the scheme spans across 33 states and Union territories, with exceptions including Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

4. Top-up benefits: The individuals covered by AB-PMJAY will receive an additional annual top-up of Rs 5 lakh, exclusively for themselves, if they belong to a family already covered by the scheme.

Indian Army dog 'Phantom' dies in action during anti-terror operation in J-K's Akhnoor

5. Comprehensive coverage: Private and public insurance holders, such as those in the Employees' State Insurance Scheme, are also eligible.

6. Choice of coverage: Individuals enrolled in other public health programs like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) must choose between their existing scheme and AB-PMJAY.

7. Current reach: AB-PMJAY currently supports 10.74 crore vulnerable families, accounting for the lowest 40 percent of India's population, and has provided over Rs 1 lakh crore in healthcare benefits through 7.37 crore hospital admissions.

Latest Videos