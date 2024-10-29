Rozgar Mela: PM Modi virtually distributes 51,000 job letters to boost employment nationwide

The new hires will join Government of India departments such as Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence and more. Recruits also have a 'Karmayogi Prarambh,' which is an online course introduced to facilitate the basic training needed on assuming a particular job.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 29) virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters as part of the government's Rozgar Mela initiative, aimed at expanding employment opportunities nationwide. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Rozgar Mela aligns with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' which envisions a developed India by the nation's 100th year of independence.

"We are all fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," PM Modi said, addressing the recruits during a video conference. "Today, on this auspicious day, we are distributing appointment letters to 51,000 youths through the Rozgar Mela. I congratulate each of you."

Launched by PM Modi in 2023, Rozgar Mela aims to bridge employers with job seekers across sectors. According to data from the National Skill Development Corporation, since February 2020, 1,524 Rozgar Melas have been organized, with over 561,948 candidates registered and 248,596 shortlisted.

