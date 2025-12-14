Promoter of Messi's GOAT India Tour, Satadru Dutta, was arrested and sent to 14-day custody after chaos at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. His lawyer claims innocence. Messi's subsequent Hyderabad visit was a successful experience for everyone.

Promoter Arrested, Denies Allegations

In the wake of promoter and organiser of football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, arrested over the chaotic incident at the Salt Lake Stadium, his lawyer Dyutimoy Bhattacharya said that his client had no connections with the allegations levelled against him. Dyutimoy Bhattacharya said, "Satadru Dutta was produced in the court. The police investigating authority asked for 14 days' custody. We opposed it. The judge rejected the bail and allowed 14 days' police custody. There was the PDPP Act, and there were charges of abetment against him. My client has no connection with any section. After 14 days, there are chances of bail."

"My client is no way connected to the allegations. He is an event manager. In the FIR, Satadru Dutta's name is there with others. There is no name of any ministers," he said.

Earlier, Satadru Dutta was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday, a day after his arrest on Saturday. He has been sent to 14 days of police custody.

Chaos at Kolkata Stadium

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

Messi's Tour Continues in Hyderabad

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister with a memento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.