'Men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be booked under POCSO Act': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (January 23) said that the state government has decided to book men who marry girls aged below 14 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It can be seen that the major reason for the high maternal and infant mortality rate in the state is child marriage. CM Sarma said that 31 percent of marriages in the state have been done in the prohibited age group.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, CM Sarma said, "We will launch a massive crackdown against child marriage in the state. Those marrying girls below the age of 14 years, will be booked under the POCSO Act."

The 2012 POCSO Act defines a child as an individual under the age of 18 and it criminalises sex between an under-age child and an adult.

"If the bride is between 14 to 18 years old, cases will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006," the chief minister said.

The Assam CM further said that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be used to prosecute men who marry girls between the ages of 14 and 18 and required legal action would be taken against them. The legal age for marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men.

"The Panchayat Secretaries of the villages in the state will also be designated as child marriage prohibition officers. Hence, from now on, in case of a child marriage, the complaint will be lodged before the Panchayat secretary of the village," the CM added.