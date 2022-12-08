Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022

    Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja knocked the ball out of the park on her debut into electoral politics as she took a massive lead over her nearest rival in the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Election 2022. 

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja knocked the ball out of the park on her debut into electoral politics as she took a massive lead over her nearest rival in the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Election 2022. 

    After 15 rounds of voting, Rivaba Jadeja had won 77,630 votes, while her nearest rival, Karshan Karmur of the Aam Aadmi Party, had polled 31,671 votes, the Election Commission said. 

    The Congress party's Bipendrasinh Jadeja was seen finishing third and polled 22,180 votes at this update. 

    Also read: Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Sibling rivalry was at play in Jamnagar North as Ravindra Jadeja batted for his wife, Rivaba, while his sister Naynaba Jadeja campaigned for the Congress, bringing into the limelight this urban constituency where voters, like much of Gujarat, have again backed the ruling party.

    The constituency had voted for the first time in 2012 after being carved out following delimitation. The Congress won it, while the BJP grabbed it in 2017 after then-incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, locally better known as Hakubha, crossed over to the BJP. He was dropped this time in favour of Rivaba Jadeja.

    The BJP, though, managed to placate Hakubha by making him the party's in-charge for polling in three assembly seats in Jamnagar, including Jamnagar North. 

    An overwhelmingly urban constituency, Jamnagar North was always seen as more favourable to the BJP than the Congress. The performance of the Aam Aadmi Party, which fielded a not-so-known face, has come as a surprise. The Jadejas are Rajputs, the community that dominates this constituency. Muslims make up the other decisive group of voters.

    Also read: Gujarat Election Results 2022: 3 key takeaways from the mandate

    Meme fest exploded after trends suggested Rivaba Jadeja has clinched Gujarat's Jamnagar North constituency. Here's a look at what fans of the cricketer posted:

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics: Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 anand constituency land of amul bjp tastes success yogesh patel congress Kanti Sodha Parmar snt

    Gujarat Election 2022 Results: In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12 PM Modi Amit Shah to attend gcw

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: On Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: In Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles vma

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics: Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon