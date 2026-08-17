The BJP has appointed senior Chhattisgarh leader Deepak Mhaskey as its new National Social Media Convenor. This is part of a major overhaul of the party's national team under President Nitin Nabin ahead of several state elections.

The BJP has named senior Chhattisgarh leader Deepak Mhaskey as its new National Social Media Convenor under President Nitin Nabin. Based in Raipur and a Permanent Invited Member of the state BJP, Mhaskey is seen as an organisation- and data-oriented face for the party's digital outreach. A former chemistry professor with an M.Sc., a diploma in Cement Technology, and computer programming training, he also has experience in horticulture and organic farming. Within the party, he is recognised for electoral data management and beneficiary outreach. He has earlier led the BJP Chhattisgarh IT Cell and served as State Spokesperson. Currently Chairman of CGMSC with Minister of State rank since 2025 and a former Independent Director at Engineers India Ltd.

The BJP has appointed Deepak Mhaske as its social media convener in the latest revision of the party's national team ahead of elections in many states. Mhaske will be assisted by Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as social media co-convenors. Amit Malviya, the longtime BJP in-charge for IT, in a post on X congratulated the new team.

Anil Baluni has been appointed Media Convener, with Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav serving as media co-convenors.

Major Revamp of BJP National Team

Meanwhile, the first introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP National Team under BJP national President Nitin Nabin will be held on August 22, in the morning. BJP sources told ANI the meeting will take place at the BJP extension office either in BJP headquarters in Delhi.

New National General Secretaries and Office-Bearers

In the newly announced BJP National Team, Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal will continue as National General Secretaries. Joining them as newly inducted National General Secretaries are Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia.

Additionally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given an additional charge in the party organisation and appointed as the National Treasurer in the BJP National Office-Bearers' team. Rajesh Mangal from Rajasthan has been appointed national joint treasurer.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Baijayant Jay Panda and Rekha Verma have been retained as vice presidents. Tirath Singh Rawat, Manpreet Singh Badal, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda and D Purandeshwari are among the national vice presidents.

One of the key elements of the new structure is the continuation of BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

New Chiefs for Party Wings

The party has also announced new presidents for its various wings. Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, while Roop Kumari Choudhary has been appointed Mahila Morcha president. Amarpal Maurya will lead the OBC Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha, Shivesh Kumar Ram the SC Morcha, Dr Mannalal Rawat the ST Morcha, and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha.

The BJP's new national team reflects a balanced mix of leaders from across India. It brings together young faces and experienced senior leaders, along with those who have worked closely in government and have held senior Cabinet Minister and Chief Minister posts. With this combination, the team constituted by the BJP appears significantly stronger and more representative. (ANI)