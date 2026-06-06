PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, urging him to speed up the work on AIIMS Awantipora. Nadda assured her of its timely completion. Mufti stressed the need for the hospital amid J&K's healthcare crisis.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and urged him to expedite the ongoing work at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. She added that the Union Health Minister assured her that the AIIMS Awantipora completion would be done well on time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the former J-K chief minister wrote, "Spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji & requested him to expedite the ongoing work at AIIMS Awantipora so that it doesn't get delayed any further. He was kind enough to assure me about its completion well on time." Spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji & requested him to expedite the ongoing work at AIIMS Awantipora so that it doesn’t get delayed any further. He was kind enough to assure me about its completion well on time. Undoubtedly the team assigned here is toiling day &… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 6, 2026 She further emphasised the urgency of the project, stating that AIIMS Awantipora will be operational soon. "Undoubtedly, the team assigned here is toiling day & night, but given how healthcare is crumbling across Jammu and Kashmir, it's imperative AIIMS Awantipora is operational soon. Will provide much-needed relief & quality medical services," the post read.

Mufti Calls for All-Party Dialogue

Earlier on Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti called for an all-party dialogue with the Centre, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage in sustained talks on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Drawing parallels with recent developments in Ladakh, Mufti said the breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre underscored the importance of dialogue as the only way forward to resolve long-standing concerns in the Union Territory.

In a detailed letter, Mufti emphasised the need for a united political approach, stating that regional parties must set aside differences to collectively represent the aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the national level. "Recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body & Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre offer an important lesson - only dialogue can deliver meaningful outcomes. Jammu & Kashmir finds itself yet again at a crossroads in its history where the pervasive feeling of despair & disillusionment has gripped the state. It necessitates a broad consensus above & across party & partisan lines to pull J&K out of the current debilitating stalemate," said Mufti.

The PDP chief further noted that she had sought an appointment with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, stating that she was awaiting a response regarding the meeting. (ANI)