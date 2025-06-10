The Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Monday.

The Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Monday. The police are also pushing for a transit remand of Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Afterwards, she was kept at the Sakhi-One Stop Centre in Ghazipur by the UP police. She was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination after the arrival of the Meghalaya Police.

The hearing is currently underway for Raja Raghuvanshi's wife in a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Ghazipur.

The three accused- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha will now be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, “They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police.”

According to a release, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Addressing the media on June 9, shortly after Sonam Raghvanshi surrendered to the police, Tynsong stated that the authorities are still searching for one remaining suspect.

He informed that Sonam voluntarily turned herself in, and all those apprehended will be brought to Shillong for further investigation. Responding to media claims that Meghalaya is turning into a crime hotspot, Tynsong expressed regret over such characterizations, stating they have unfairly damaged the state's image. He suggested such remarks may have been made in the heat of the moment and without proper consideration.

The Deputy Chief Minister extended his heartfelt thanks to all who took part in the search operation for the missing couple, including the police, residents of Sohra, the Special Investigation Team, SDRF, NDRF, the Mountaineering Club, local taxi drivers, journalists, and others involved until the arrests were made.

He assured that the government would allow law enforcement full freedom to investigate the case and determine the motive behind Raja's killing. Additionally, he mentioned that village authorities, working alongside state officials, have been tasked with monitoring the entry of outsiders into Meghalaya and verifying their credentials.

According to the police, Sonam and Raj are the prime accused in the case.

Two head wounds with sharp cutting weapon: Chilling details in autopsy report

Earlier today, Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

"Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

Meanwhile, the neighbour of Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the Indore couple case could not believe that she could be involved in these kinds of criminal activities.

Speaking with ANI, Sapna Solanki, a neighbour of Sonam, said that Sonam was quite happy at the time of her marriage.

"Her (Sonam's) behaviour was very good. The wedding was celebrated with great pomp and Sonam looked very happy. There was no fear or suspicion that she could do something like this. We do not think she has done anything like that," she said.

Another neighbour said, “Didi (Sonam) had a very good nature. She remained friendly with everyone. Everyone calls her 'Bitti'. I don't think she would have done such a thing because given her nature, she could only do good things like that.”

A resident of the same locality expressed sadness over Sonam's involvement in the case.

"She had a very good nature. Hearing this today, we are very saddened because we never thought this way about her," another resident said.

Sagar Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Uikey said that one of the accused, Anand Patel was caught in a joint operation of Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya Police.

"Meghalaya police contacted us and they even came here. Location of Anand Patel, one of the accused in the case, was found to be in Basari. The accused has been caught after a joint operation and Meghalaya Police has taken him for further investigation... He is a resident of Indore," ASP Uikey said.

The Madhya Pradesh Police also deployed personnel outside Sonam's residence in Indore.

Siyaram Singh, SHO, Banganga Indore, said, “Sonam (Raja's wife) lives here. So people have gathered here, and security has been deployed as a precaution. We are not aware of the details of the case. Meghalaya Police is investigating the case.”

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.