Meghalaya Election 2023 results: BJP's 'beef-eater' Ernest Mawrie loses

Recently, Mawrie made headlines by stating that if the BJP comes to power in Meghalaya, it would not impose any restrictions on the people consuming beef. Mawrie said Meghalaya is a Christian-majority state and if the BJP comes to power, it would provide more security to the Christians.

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie lost in the ongoing assembly election 2023 from the West Shillong constituency with 20.07 percent of the vote.

According to the data available from the Election Commission of India's website, Paul Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party (UDP) secured 7,917 (42.14%) votes, defeating his closest rival Mohendro Rapsang of the National People's Party (NPP) by 3,485 votes.

"I cannot make a statement on the resolution adopted by other states. We are in Meghalaya, everybody eats beef, and there is no restriction. Yes, I eat beef too," the state BJP chief had said.

"There is no ban in Meghalaya. It is the lifestyle of the people, no one can stop it. There is no such rule in India also. Some states have passed some acts. In Meghalaya, we have a slaughterhouse, where everybody takes a cow or pig and brings it to the market. It could be a hygienic one," he added.

The counting of votes for the 60-member assembly seats in Meghalaya was held on February 27.

Ahead of the counting of votes, Meghalaya chief minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma met his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday night. Notably, Sarma is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The exit polls had predicted that Meghalaya would have a hung house, with Sangma's NPP emerging as the single-largest party.