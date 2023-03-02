Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland scripts history, elects 2 women candidates for first time in assembly election 2023

    Since Nagaland got its statehood in 1963, it was yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member assembly. Not that women have not contested for election but they have never been voted to power.

    Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu created history on Thursday (March 2) by becoming the first women to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly. Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes.

    NDPP's Salhoutuonuo Kruse has won from the Western Angami assembly constituency.

    Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

    Salhoutuonuo Kruse had contested against Keneizhakho Nakhro, an Independent candidate. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had campaigned for Kruse. Jakhalu is a Delhi University graduate and a faculty there.

    Jakhalu Kense is a US-educated lawyer turned social entrepreneur and founder of YouthNet. She has also got the Nari Shakti Puraskar award from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on International Women's Day.

    NDPP was ahead in 23 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 11 seats, the EC website said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing agreement.

    NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 13,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said. Deputy chief minister and BJP nominee Y Patton was leading by over 7,000 votes in the Tyui seat.

