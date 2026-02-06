Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over the deaths of labourers in a Meghalaya coal mine explosion. PM Modi announced compensation, and CM Conrad Sangma ordered an inquiry. At least 16 have died, with rescue ops ongoing.

Political Leaders Express Condolences

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of labourers in a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya. They conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of those injured. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of many labourers in the coal mine blast in Meghalaya. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." Her message came amid growing political reactions to the deadly incident that has claimed at least 16 lives so far. https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/2019412598270357937

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over the incident and called for accountability. In his post on X, Yadav said, "The news of the death of workers in the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya is extremely tragic. A thorough investigation into the causes should be conducted, and appropriate financial assistance should be provided to the bereaved families for their livelihood." https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/2019430189848285442

Government Announces Inquiry and Compensation

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The families of the 16 deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000. "Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, which occurred at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district. He asserted that accountability would be fixed and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are underway with three teams of the National Disaster Response Force deployed at the site. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said 16 bodies have been recovered so far, while several labourers are still feared trapped inside the mine.

Further details are awaited as search and rescue efforts continue. (ANI)