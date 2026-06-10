An Indian-origin engineer is in the news after his AI-powered drone boat saved two US pilots. So, who is Vibhav Altekar and what's special about his company's 'Corsair' drone boat? Here's everything you need to know about the CTO of Saronic Technologies.

Vibhav Altekar, US Navy Drone Boat: An Indian-origin tech expert is making headlines everywhere. And for a very good reason. For the first time ever, the US Navy used a self-driving boat to rescue two of its military pilots stranded at sea. The high-tech drone boat, named 'Corsair', was developed by a Texas-based company, Saronic Technologies. One of the company's co-founders is Vibhav Altekar, an Indian-origin engineer. Altekar is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the company and is considered the main brain behind its AI-based self-driving technology.

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What's special about the Corsair drone boat?

The Corsair is a 24-foot-long drone boat that runs on diesel and can hit speeds of up to 35 knots. Its operational range is reportedly over 1,000 nautical miles. The boat can carry a load of about 1,000 pounds and can handle various missions at sea using its AI tech. It's being used by the US Navy's Task Force 59, a special unit that focuses on AI-powered drones and unmanned systems.

Who is Vibhav Altekar?

Vibhav Altekar studied electrical engineering and has been working in defence tech and autonomous systems for a long time. According to the Saronic Technologies website, he leads the company's work on autonomous systems, software architecture, and advanced engineering programs. His team works on cutting-edge fields like machine learning, navigation, perception, and command and control systems. Before this, Altekar was one of the first engineers at the defence tech company Anduril, where he led several key projects. This included the Ghost Shark drone submarine program, which was developed for the Australian Navy.

Why is Vibhav Altekar's achievement so important?

AI and defence tech are set to completely change the future of warfare and security. In such a scenario, it's a proud moment for India to see Indian-origin engineers taking up leadership roles on the global stage. Vibhav Altekar's story shows that Indian talent isn't just limited to big tech companies, but is also shaping the military and strategic technologies of the future.