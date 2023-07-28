Meet 11 women civic workers who won Kerala's Monsoon Bumper lottery worth Rs 10 crore

Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2023: The first prize winner was awarded Rs 10 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Malappuram: When someone unexpectedly wins a whopping amount, their emotions can be an overwhelming mix of shock, disbelief, excitement, and joy. The sudden surge of emotions might leave them feeling like they are in a dream, unable to comprehend the reality of their newfound fortune.

In such a case, 11 women municipality workers in Kerala's Malappuram district are rejoicing as they jointly won the Rs 10 crore jackpot of the state government's 2023 Monsoon Bumper lottery. They are the members of the Haritha Karma Sena, a state Kudumbashree Mission green army tasked with collecting non-biodegradable rubbish from doorsteps and sorting it prior to processing.

Also read: Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Here's the winner of Rs 10 crore

The winners, who belong to the Parappanangadi municipality in the Malappuram district, purchased the Rs 250 ticket collectively as they lacked enough cash to do so individually. The fortunate draw ticket for BR-92 was MB200261. After deducting income tax and agent commission, the money would be deposited into one of the winner's accounts. The winning ticket was handed over to the Punjab National Bank branch in Parappanangadi.

Some of their wishes, as they received Rs 10 crore, are to pay off debt and build and renovate homes. They are overjoyed to become millionaires, something they could only have imagined in their wildest dreams.

" I was very happy to know that we hit the jackpot as we never expected it," said one among the women.

It was Radha who made the fourth purchase of the Monsoon Bumper ticket. She once won a ticket for Rs 1000. When asked what the plan was for the enormous sum of money, the immediate response was "renovate the house." She also mentioned the need to pay off a few debts.

"We all come from really low-income homes with a lot of liabilities. With the money I win from the lottery, I intend to pay off a debt of Rs. 3 lakh that I have. Therefore, it came to us at the appropriate time," she said.

The 57-member Haritha Karma Sena's coordinator, Sheeja Ganesh, expressed her surprise and joy for the winners. She described them as hard-working people who go to tremendous lengths to make ends meet. While the other members are busy sorting and weighing the debris, three members go door to door collecting trash from homes. Their monthly income varies between Rs 8000 and Rs 14000.

The Monsoon Bumper's second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

