    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Here's the winner of Rs 10 crore

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Keep refreshing the page for Live updates.

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR 92 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 2 PM on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 10 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The ticket price for Monsoon Bumper is Rs 250.

    Here's the breakup of the prize money:

    1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

    MB 200261

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    MA 475211
    MB 219556
    MC 271281
    MD 348108
    ME 625250

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    MA 200261
    MC 200261
    MD 200261
    ME 200261

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    MA 482942
    MB 449084
    MC 248556
    MD 141481
    ME 475737

     

    4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

    MA 311872
    MB 140177
    MC 271270
    MD 128750
    ME 478076

     

    For tickets ending with numbers:

    5th Prize: Rs 5,000

    0870  1370  1540  1679  3358  3727  4254  4668  4811  4813  4829  4900  5003  5127  5413  6198  6344  6362  6395  6694  6887  7716  7919  7936  8347  8398  8607  9086  9853  9981

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0065  0152  0175  0630  0655  0659  0672  0710  0733  0764  0818  0892  1126  1147  1218  1496  1541  1699  1749  1753  1820  1855  1875  2069  2101  2349  2392  2430  2483  2559  2565  2610  2635  2769  2773  2950  2970  3054  3152  3330  3375  3520  3657  3672  3892  4075  4099  4150  4313  4396  4466  4753  4933  5111  5271  5353  5463  5483  5600  5805  5844  5892  6033  6052  6066  6105  6248  6412  6445  6473  6497  6866  6899  6963  6995  7115  7195  7318  7431  7589  7593  7624  7947  7999  8020  8026  8048  8055  8072  8192  8276  8349  8362  8590  8824  8855  8905  9175  9396  9512  9519  9558  9686  9690  9829  9903  9904  9950

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    7659  3454  9798  0294  1471  3662  0080  1819  9067  4262  0276  8286  4831  0100  3804  6433  4893  1038  7958  6383  7011  2501  3329  6562  4205  7248  8921  0509  5370  1838  5650  6143  0268  4800  3003  4437  3511  7010  8638  8562  5451  9893  6383  5840  0522  0303  1869  1910  6155  5962  2361  1861  8854  1769  6532  3115  7177  4109  4030  6998  7589  4560  8200  3993  5919  0406  2980  7390  2311  2300  8239  8914  4887  1942  3328  0398  6197  8224  6151  7506  7275  0216  6993  6128  1973  4986  6832  2895  4444  9006  1039  8666  4856  6941  8653  1041  6903  9977  6709  9167  4696  7357  2679  9701  7426  7151  9997  7595  0698  2230  2427  7204  7934  6551  3222  9506  2157  0762  9813  3398  2456  2379  5957  7996  8015  0300  4755  3828  1669  2010  1606  2607  2902  3631  7971  1477  3878  3545  9370  0489  3858  4360  7518  7669  2238  3045  6892  2824  6190  5921  0417  7890  6001  1874  1550  7190  9019  6628  2616  6957  9413  0149  4165  5741  5799  7853  0108  8897  3439  2276  7434  4966  6986  3633  6707  2586  6505  6961  3244  0403  3827  4999  6757  7232  8857  5523  8396  1301  9837  3904  0548  2209  1284  0215  3811  0019  5687  1204  4621  6749  2745  6073  3809  5948  4905  4370  0435  0839  8269  4240  5723  0077  9935  0767  9039  4962  2366  6845  9510  3625  2765  5926  4086  3852  0330  3866  7732  8107  6510...

    8th Prize: Rs 250

    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
