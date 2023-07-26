Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Here's the winner of Rs 10 crore

Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Keep refreshing the page for Live updates.

Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR 92 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 2 PM on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 10 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The ticket price for Monsoon Bumper is Rs 250.

Here's the breakup of the prize money:

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

MB 200261

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

MA 475211

MB 219556

MC 271281

MD 348108

ME 625250

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

MA 200261

MC 200261

MD 200261

ME 200261

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MA 482942

MB 449084

MC 248556

MD 141481

ME 475737

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

MA 311872

MB 140177

MC 271270

MD 128750

ME 478076

For tickets ending with numbers:

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0870 1370 1540 1679 3358 3727 4254 4668 4811 4813 4829 4900 5003 5127 5413 6198 6344 6362 6395 6694 6887 7716 7919 7936 8347 8398 8607 9086 9853 9981

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0065 0152 0175 0630 0655 0659 0672 0710 0733 0764 0818 0892 1126 1147 1218 1496 1541 1699 1749 1753 1820 1855 1875 2069 2101 2349 2392 2430 2483 2559 2565 2610 2635 2769 2773 2950 2970 3054 3152 3330 3375 3520 3657 3672 3892 4075 4099 4150 4313 4396 4466 4753 4933 5111 5271 5353 5463 5483 5600 5805 5844 5892 6033 6052 6066 6105 6248 6412 6445 6473 6497 6866 6899 6963 6995 7115 7195 7318 7431 7589 7593 7624 7947 7999 8020 8026 8048 8055 8072 8192 8276 8349 8362 8590 8824 8855 8905 9175 9396 9512 9519 9558 9686 9690 9829 9903 9904 9950

7th Prize: Rs 500

7659 3454 9798 0294 1471 3662 0080 1819 9067 4262 0276 8286 4831 0100 3804 6433 4893 1038 7958 6383 7011 2501 3329 6562 4205 7248 8921 0509 5370 1838 5650 6143 0268 4800 3003 4437 3511 7010 8638 8562 5451 9893 6383 5840 0522 0303 1869 1910 6155 5962 2361 1861 8854 1769 6532 3115 7177 4109 4030 6998 7589 4560 8200 3993 5919 0406 2980 7390 2311 2300 8239 8914 4887 1942 3328 0398 6197 8224 6151 7506 7275 0216 6993 6128 1973 4986 6832 2895 4444 9006 1039 8666 4856 6941 8653 1041 6903 9977 6709 9167 4696 7357 2679 9701 7426 7151 9997 7595 0698 2230 2427 7204 7934 6551 3222 9506 2157 0762 9813 3398 2456 2379 5957 7996 8015 0300 4755 3828 1669 2010 1606 2607 2902 3631 7971 1477 3878 3545 9370 0489 3858 4360 7518 7669 2238 3045 6892 2824 6190 5921 0417 7890 6001 1874 1550 7190 9019 6628 2616 6957 9413 0149 4165 5741 5799 7853 0108 8897 3439 2276 7434 4966 6986 3633 6707 2586 6505 6961 3244 0403 3827 4999 6757 7232 8857 5523 8396 1301 9837 3904 0548 2209 1284 0215 3811 0019 5687 1204 4621 6749 2745 6073 3809 5948 4905 4370 0435 0839 8269 4240 5723 0077 9935 0767 9039 4962 2366 6845 9510 3625 2765 5926 4086 3852 0330 3866 7732 8107 6510...

8th Prize: Rs 250

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.