Meerut’s Major Dhyanchand Sports University to start classes soon, campus to be ready by November

CM Yogi announced Uttar Pradesh's first sports university in Meerut, named after Major Dhyanchand, aiming for completion by November 2025. He also highlighted improved connectivity and infrastructure development in the city under PM Modi's leadership.

Published: Mar 10, 2025, 4:47 PM IST

During his Sunday interaction with the media in Meerut, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made several significant announcements regarding the city's development. He revealed that Uttar Pradesh's first sports university, named after Major Dhyanchand, is being established in Meerut, with construction expected to be completed by November 2025. 

The Chief Minister, who recently inspected the site, stated that the university's first session will commence this year. Initially, classes will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology. This institution is set to play a crucial role in nurturing sports talent in the state.

Highlighting Meerut's enhanced connectivity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi noted that the city has witnessed remarkable progress over the past decade.

He said, "The nation’s first rapid rail service has been launched between Delhi and Meerut, complementing the existing 12-lane expressway. Additionally, the Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut to Lucknow and Prayagraj, is nearing completion. This year’s budget has been allocated to extend the expressway from Meerut to Haridwar to strengthen connectivity further. Following the successful infrastructure development in Prayagraj, special attention is now being focused on Meerut."

The Chief Minister also discussed key urban issues such as the inner ring road, traffic congestion, vending zones, sewerage, drainage, and solid waste management in meetings with local officials and public representatives.

He assured that adequate funds would be allocated promptly upon receipt of relevant proposals. CM Yogi reiterated his commitment to equipping Meerut with world-class infrastructure and praised the proactive role of public representatives in accelerating the region’s development. He also emphasized the vision of transforming Meerut into a model city through comprehensive planning and effective execution.

