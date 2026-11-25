Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, offering no immediate relief or additional burden to motorists and daily commuters.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, offering no immediate relief or additional burden to motorists and daily commuters. Oil marketing companies have kept retail fuel prices steady across several metropolitan cities, with rates continuing to vary depending on state taxes, local levies and transportation costs.

Consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad can check the latest petrol and diesel prices before heading to fuel stations. Fuel prices are revised by oil marketing companies based on multiple factors, including international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, transportation expenses and applicable state and central taxes.

Petrol and Diesel Rates in major Indian cities - November 25, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Fuel prices in India are influenced by international crude oil benchmarks, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, freight and distribution costs, and taxes levied by the Centre and state governments. Since fuel taxation varies across states, the retail prices of petrol and diesel differ from one city to another.

Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), revise fuel prices under the daily pricing mechanism. The revised rates are generally implemented from 6 am, allowing consumers to check the latest prices before refuelling.

Petrol and diesel prices are closely linked to the broader economy, as fuel costs influence transportation, logistics, manufacturing and the movement of essential commodities. Any significant increase in fuel prices could potentially affect freight charges and, consequently, the cost of goods and services.

For motorists, keeping track of daily fuel prices can help plan refuelling expenses and monthly travel budgets. Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel prices through oil company websites, mobile applications and fuel price portals before visiting their nearest petrol pump.