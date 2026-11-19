A dispute over a ride at a fair in Meerut escalated into a violent physical altercation between two families. Police have launched an investigation after a video of the brawl, showing a young woman being attacked, went viral on social media. Authorities are currently verifying the details to take further legal action.

An dispute over a ride turned into a violent brawl between two families at a fair in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, when a young woman was attacked. Police have taken notice of the event and launched an inquiry after a video of it went popular on social media.

According to reports, the event happened at a fair that is under the control of Meerut's Lisari Gate police station. A family, including a mother named Rehana, was enjoying rides at the fair when her daughter got into a fight with another woman, according to the preliminary police inquiry.

Members of both families got into a violent altercation after what at first seemed to be a verbal argument. Following the confrontation, a video of it appeared on social media, sparking worries about women's safety as well as issues with the fair's security measures and police presence.

After seeing the tape that was making the rounds, the police launched an investigation to confirm the information and determine the circumstances behind the occurrence.

According to reports, the video depicts a fight between two groups in which a young woman is beaten. After the video went viral on social media, Meerut Circle Officer Sangram Singh verified that the police had taken notice of the situation.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the conflict started as the family was having fun on a ride at the fair and eventually turned violent, he added.

"We have taken cognisance of a video through social media, showing an ugly scuffle between two groups. According to the initial probe it was found that the family of one Rehanna was enjoying a ride at the fair when an argument broke out between Rehanna, her daughter and another woman which escalated into a physical altercation,” Meerut Circle Officer Sangram Singh said.

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Meanwhile, police stated that upon receiving a complaint, a formal case will be filed under the applicable legal procedures. To ascertain the order of events, identify the parties involved, and assign blame for the altercation, more investigation is being conducted. Based on the investigation's results, more legal action will be taken.