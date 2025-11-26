An ASI team has initiated underwater exploration off the Dwarka coast. Led by the revived Underwater Archaeology Wing, the mission aims to scientifically study submerged remains believed to be from Lord Krishna's legendary city.

A high-level team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has arrived in Dwarka, Gujarat, from New Delhi to begin underwater exploration and archaeological investigation along the Dwarka coast. The expedition is being carried out under ASI's revived Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW), led by ASI Additional Director General Prof Alok Tripathi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mission to Uncover Submerged History

The team's objective is to identify, document, and scientifically study potential submerged archaeological remains in the marine zones of Dwarka and Bet Dwarka. Dwarka, regarded in ancient texts as the legendary city of Lord Krishna, has long been a focal point of interest for archaeologists and marine researchers.

Building on Past Expeditions

The mission also includes a significant number of women archaeologists, making it a notable step forward for the institution. It is noteworthy that ASI had previously conducted coastal and offshore excavations in Dwarka between 2005 and 2007.

The new expedition is expected to bring fresh insights into the submerged history of Dwarka and open a new chapter. The coastal areas were examined during low tide, where sculptures and stone anchors were discovered. Based on those explorations, underwater excavations were carried out.

The current underwater investigations mark a significant step in ASI's mission to safeguard India's rich underwater cultural heritage. (ANI)