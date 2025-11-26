Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of damaging the Constitution and 'vote theft' via the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging a plot to deprive millions of their voting rights granted by BR Ambedkar.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party for celebrating Constitution Day, accusing them of "causing the most damage" to the Constitution as he reiterated "vote theft" allegations.

Yadav Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Damaging Constitution

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is "depriving" people of the greatest right granted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the right to vote, through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "We observed that the BJP celebrated Constitution Day this morning. However, they are the ones who have caused the most damage to the Constitution..The greatest right granted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the vote. Through SIR, they want to deprive millions of people of their right to vote," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the BJP of "plotting conspiracies" in West Bengal in the name of Bangladesh, expressed concern over the threat to "secularism and socialism" in the country. "In the name of Bangladesh, they are plotting conspiracies in West Bengal. Forget secularism; they don't understand the true meaning of secularism... There are no socialists left in his government, no secularism any longer, and with the SIR, they have threatened our democracy as well," he said.

ECI's Revision Exercise Amidst Controversy

The ECI is conducting the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Security Breach and Protests in West Bengal

Meanwhile, a security breach at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office was reported on Monday, following which ECI directed the Kolkata Police to enhance security measures for officers and staff in West Bengal. The ECI expressed concerns over inadequate security, citing potential threats to officials and staff.

"I am directed to state that it has come to the notice of the Election Commission of India that on 24.11.2025, a serious security breach has occurred at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, which has also been widely reported in the Media. The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officers, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer," read the ECI letter to Kolkata Commissioner of Police.

Tensions escalated outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata as protesters gathered to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal. Police quickly set up barricades around the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the ongoing process.

The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar ahead of the state's Assembly elections.