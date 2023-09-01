Medical negligence case: Police name two doctors, two nurses as accused in revised list over Harshina's plaint

The police submitted a revised accused list at the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate court naming two doctors and two nurses as accused in the Harshina's medical negligence case.

Kozhikode: In Harshina's case, where a pair of forceps were left inside her abdomen after a caesarean procedure, the police submitted a revised accused list to the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Friday (Sep 1). Two doctors and two nurses have been named as accused in the case. The accused are Dr Rameshan C.K, Assistant Professor of Manjeri Medical College, Dr Shahna, from a private hospital in Kottayam, and nurses Rahana and Manju K.G from Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. They have been accused on the basis of scientific evidence.

The previous superintendent of the medical college IMCH and two doctors who served as department heads have reportedly been removed from the list of defendants since they had no involvement in the incident, according to Harshina's complaint. The court has also received a report in this regard.

Charges against the accused in the case filed under the Medical Negligence Act carry a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

Harshina, a native of Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, had a pair of scissors left in her stomach after having a cesarean section, and the police have finished their investigation into the hospital's alleged negligence. During a C-section in 2017 at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, a pair of scissors were accidentally left inside the stomach. After five years in 2022, it was removed from her stomach.

Overall, Harshina required three cesarean births, the first two of which took place in Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. The third operation took place at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017. She then started having health problems as a result. She had five years of pain from forceps in her abdomen.

