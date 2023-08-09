Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache

Read about the remarkable medical achievement in Indore as doctors successfully remove a 15-kg tumour, highlighting their expertise and commitment to patient well-being.

In a remarkable feat, doctors in Indore achieved a significant medical victory by extracting a massive 15-kg tumour from a patient's body. The patient, a 41-year-old woman from Ashta, sought treatment at Index Hospital in the city due to persistent stomach discomfort. A dedicated team comprising over a dozen doctors and support staff executed a meticulous two-hour surgery to eliminate the malignant growth from the woman's abdomen.

Dr Atul Vyas, a member of the surgical team, revealed that the decision to proceed with the complex procedure was prompted by the considerable size of the tumour, which was severely impeding the patient's ability to eat and even walk. The surgical team approached the task with utmost caution, considering the potential life-threatening risks associated with any misstep. Navigating around intricate nerves, the doctors skillfully addressed the delicate situation.

Weighing 49 kg herself, the woman was burdened with a colossal 15-kg tumour that had caused pronounced swelling in her abdomen. The critical condition of the tumour posed an imminent threat, as it was on the brink of rupturing. Swift medical intervention was crucial to avert potential complications, ensuring the patient's safety. As a result of the successful surgery, her condition is now stable and out of danger.

A family member of the patient recounted their journey, revealing they had sought medical consultations at various hospitals before ultimately choosing Index Hospital. Upon the discovery of the ovarian tumour, medical experts concurred that surgical intervention was imperative to address the situation.

Hospital chairman Sureshsingh Bhadouria and vice chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadouria lauded the dedication and expertise demonstrated by the medical team, highlighting their instrumental role in achieving this medical milestone.

The successful removal of the 15-kg tumour stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of medical professionals in their pursuit of alleviating suffering and enhancing lives through cutting-edge interventions.