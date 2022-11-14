Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Know all about symptoms, treatment about the viral infection

As the Centre has deployed a high-level multi-disciplinary team amid the surge in measles cases in Mumbai, here's what you should know about this highly contagious viral disease.

Maharashtra is currently dealing with a measles outbreak that is mostly affecting Mumbai's children after being India's worst-hit states during the Covid-19 epidemic. Data indicate that there had been a threefold increase in measles cases in Mumbai during the past few days. Healthcare facilities have been advised to be on high alert as efforts to increase parent awareness are being run in vulnerable regions.

As of right present, Mumbai has 109 confirmed cases of the measles, which is the city's most. The disease primarily affects those who are either completely or partially immunised against measles-rubella.

What are the early signs for measles?

Health professionals claim that it might take up to 7 to 14 days for a youngster to develop measles symptoms and show them. Measles commonly manifests as a runny nose, watery eyes, high fever, and cough. The kid can also develop rashes all over their body.

Also Read | Task Force 2024 meet takes place first time under Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

In addition, the child might develop sensitivity to light, swollen lymph nodes, headache, sore throat, pinkeye, and joint and muscle discomfort. If a kid exhibits any of these signs, it is urged that they be taken immediately to the hospital.

Poorly nourished children are also at high risk, especially those who have a weak immune system and low vitamin A.

What are the causes?

Getting immunised not only minimises your risk of contracting the virus, but it also lessens the severe symptoms you might otherwise face. You are far more likely to contract measles if you are not immunised. The likelihood of contracting measles increases if you visit regions or nations where the disease is widespread. One who is vitamin A deficient is not only more likely to contract the illness, but is also more likely to have more severe measles symptoms and consequences.

Also Read | Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

What is the treatment for the disease?

The MMR vaccination, which protects against measles, should be given to children at a young age to help them develop immunity. This is the only effective prophylactic measure against measles. Before starting school, the MMR vaccination should be given between 12 and 15 months of age. Measles does not have a particular therapy; instead, its symptoms are managed with anti-fever drugs, post-exposure measles vaccinations, vitamin A supplements, and antibiotics.

Also Read | Kerala Congress chief's 'we protected RSS' remark upsets ally Muslim League