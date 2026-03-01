BRS leader KT Rama Rao accused the Telangana Congress of running a 'bulldozer government,' alleging CM Revanth Reddy is demolishing homes for a Musi project real estate scam. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue.

KTR Accuses Congress of 'Bulldozer Rule' in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that a "Congress bulldozer rule" is running in Telangana. He said that while Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticise the BJP at the national level for running a bulldozer government, they are remaining silent about the bulldozer-style governance and atrocities happening in Telangana.

He alleged that while publicly criticising bulldozer politics, Congress leaders are ignoring the demolitions carried out by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the sake of money being sent to them. KTR expressed anger that Revanth Reddy's idea of governance is limited to demolishing houses, encroaching on lands, running real estate businesses, and destroying the lives of the poor for that purpose. KTR said the Chief Minister has made demolishing people's homes and engaging in real estate business his primary agenda. Since coming to power in Telangana, he has not initiated a single project, built a single house, or laid a single road, focusing only on destruction.

Solidarity March with Musi Project Victims

Today in Hyderabad, as part of the Musi project, KTR met victims from Hyder Shah Kote and Madhu Park Ridge Apartments in the Rajendranagar area, who are losing their houses, lands, and apartments. He expressed solidarity with them and participated in the 3.5 km "Musi Dandi March" padayatra.

Later, addressing a meeting near Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, KTR urged the victims to try to protect their lands and apartments for two years, assuring that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would support them in this struggle. He promised that once KCR's government returns to power, no one would lose their land or house for the Musi project. KTR alleged that despite repeated appeals and pleas by apartment residents and families, even requesting mercy for small children, the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are forcibly evacuating houses, issuing threats, and engaging in destruction.

CM's New Residence Questioned Amid Demolitions

He questioned why the Chief Minister, despite having the fully equipped Pragathi Bhavan available, is constructing a new residence worth ₹200 crore, even though he already has a palace-like house. KTR asked why Revanth Reddy and his brothers need houses worth hundreds of crores while poor and middle-class families are being deprived of even a single apartment.

Musi Project Dubbed a 'Massive Real Estate Scam'

KTR alleged that since coming to power, Revanth Reddy has focused solely on demolishing houses across the state. Immediately after assuming office, under the name "HYDRA," hundreds of houses were demolished. Similarly, in places like Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar, and Khammam, houses are being demolished, causing hardship and destroying lives. He accused the government of launching a massive scam in the name of the Musi project to benefit associates and family members through real estate contracts, putting poor people's homes at stake.

He said that when their government was in power, they prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Musi beautification costing ₹16,000 crore without affecting a single house. He added that their plan included roads and flyovers while ensuring no homes were disturbed. Instead of implementing that, he alleged, Revanth Reddy is destroying thousands of homes for a ₹1.5 lakh crore scam.

Allegations of Hypocrisy and Selective Action

KTR questioned how the same Congress government, which now talks about Musi buffer zones, had previously granted permissions for the same apartments when it was in power. He asked whether officials and Congress leaders who gave those permissions earlier should now be held accountable. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi criticises the BJP nationally for bulldozer politics but remains silent about the bulldozer rule in Telangana under a Congress Chief Minister.

He further alleged that while demolishing houses claiming they fall under Musi limits, the government is not touching farmhouses, villas, and houses owned by its own ministers and representatives. He described the state as being run by a real estate broker and called upon people to protect Telangana from what he termed a "land-devouring demon."

BRS Pledges Support and Issues Warning

KTR assured that BRS would extend full support to Musi victims, including legal assistance. He warned Revanth Reddy to immediately stop demolishing thousands of houses for the Musi project and to stop threatening people through party leaders and MLAs.

He urged victims not to fall for government pressure or compensation offers and to remain united in their struggle. (ANI)