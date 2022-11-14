Task Force 2024 meet takes place first time under Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Each member of the task force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance, and election management. They shall have designated teams that will be notified subsequently.

The Indian National Congress on Monday (November 14) held a Task Force meeting for the 2024 General election for the first time under newly appointed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting was held at 15 GRG Congress War Room in New Delhi.

This is the first Congress Task Force meeting that has taken place ever since veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the Congress president.

It is reportedly said that the "Task Force 2024" was constituted for the general election that is scheduled for next year. Members of the task force that include P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sunil Kanugolu arrived at 15 GRG Congress War Room for the meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge.

Each member of the task force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance, and election management. They shall have designated teams that will be notified subsequently.

In 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept back to power. The party won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament, bettering the 282 seats they won in 2014.

In 2014, Congress and its allies, that won only 44 seats, had put up a stronger fight in 2019 with 53 seats. Several leaders had also attempted to unite the Opposition against the BJP but it didn't bear any fruits.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the party chief after an election was held between him and his opponent Shashi Tharoor who won just over 1,000 votes.