MDMK Chief Durai Vaiko was detained during a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar over the alleged saffronisation of poet Thiruvalluvar's image. Vaiko demanded that the Governor be 'thrown out of Raj Bhavan'.

MDMK chief protests against TN Governor

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Durai Vaiko on Sunday condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for portraying Poet Thiruvalluvar allegedly in a saffron robe, saying that he should be thrown out of the Raj Bhavan.

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The MDMK Chief was detained by the police during a black flag protest today against the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Addressing the issue, Vaiko said, "We condemn the gross inaction of the governor. He should be thrown out of Raj Bhavan."

Vaiko meets CM, proposes Trichy development projects

Earlier on Friday, Vaiko met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at his residence in Chennai on Thursday evening and submitted a detailed memorandum outlining key demands related to the development of the Trichy Parliamentary constituency, farmers' welfare, industrial growth, and long-pending public infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko discussed several proposals aimed at accelerating the growth of Central Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister listened to the representations and assured that the demands would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.

Key proposals for Trichy City

Among the major requests submitted were the creation of a separate Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) headquartered in Trichy, declaration of Trichy as Tamil Nadu's second capital, implementation of a metro rail project covering three corridors across the city, and establishment of a University City in Trichy to strengthen higher education and research.

Push for Industrial and Infrastructure Growth

The MP also urged the State Government to develop the Trichy-Manapparai SIPCOT industrial area into a major semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing hub, establish a modern dry port to boost exports and industrial growth, and expedite the runway expansion project at Trichy International Airport by completing the remaining land acquisition process.

Healthcare Infrastructure Demands

Healthcare-related demands included relocating the existing Srirangam Government Hospital to a larger government-owned site at Panchakarai and constructing a new Mother and Child Health (MCH) building at Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district.

Other key requests

Durai Vaiko further requested the establishment of a 33/11 KV substation at Kadalaiyur in Thoothukudi district, the withdrawal of the cess imposed on cotton seeds to benefit farmers and traders, and the implementation of a comprehensive programme to eradicate invasive Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees across the state. (ANI)