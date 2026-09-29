Ketan Agarwal's father reveals his son tattooed fiancée Siya Goyal's name on his neck as a birthday gift, just days before she and her lover allegedly pushed him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort. The family had no suspicion and had bought lavish gifts.

A new detail has emerged in the Lohagad Fort murder case, with Ketan Agarwal’s father Vishal Agarwal saying that his son had got his fiancée Siya Goyal’s name tattooed on his neck as a birthday gift for her.

Recalling the days before the incident, Vishal Agarwal said the family was excited about Siya’s birthday celebrations and their upcoming wedding and had no indication that anything was wrong. Speaking to the media, he said the family had made elaborate preparations for the engagement and had purchased gifts of Siya’s choice. "When we went shopping for her engagement, we bought 28 dresses of her choice and 15 sets of gold jewellery for her," Vishal Agarwal said.

He added that Ketan had planned a special birthday celebration for Siya in Mahabaleshwar on June 19 and had also got her name inked on his neck as a gift. According to Vishal Agarwal, neither Ketan nor the family had any suspicion about Siya’s alleged intentions at the time.

The Alleged Murder Plot

The matter pertains to the death of Ketan Agarwal, who died after allegedly being pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Ketan, who was engaged to Siya in February, was scheduled to marry her later this year. Police have alleged that Siya and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill Ketan and initially tried to present his death as an accidental fall. Both were arrested in June.

The chargesheet filed by Pune Rural Police alleged that Siya and Chaudhary used a fake Instagram account to persuade Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18, where he was allegedly pushed from a cliff. Police have also alleged that attempts were made earlier to kill him at the same location. Vishal Agarwal said the family had welcomed Siya as a future member and had no reason to suspect that the relationship was not as it appeared. (ANI)