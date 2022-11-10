MCD Elections 2022: Delhi BJP releases manifesto; check highlights here

The BJP manifesto was released on the same day when Delhi's ruling AAP will also announce Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ten guarantees for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party released the manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in Delhi on Thursday. In its MCD election manifesto, the saffron party made big promises to Delhi voters, promising houses for slum dwellers, improving civic amenities in the national capital, strengthening the civic body, and fixing the garbage disposal problem other things.

President of the BJP's Delhi unit, Adesh Gupta, released the manifesto in the presence of party MP Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section flats in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project last month, handing over keys to slum dwellers at the Bhoomihin camp.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Adesh Gupta said, "BJP and PM Modi has always delivered on their promises in Delhi. In 2015, AAP made ten promises. We want to remind them of the 2-3 guarantees they made to people in Delhi. They stated that Delhi would receive 11,000 public buses and 500 kilometres of the metro line. But where have those buses gone? What happened to it? They also said they would fight pollution, but the AQI is reaching 500-600."

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for 250 wards on December 4. The result will be out on December 7, 2022.

On Wednesday, the saffron party formed a 20-member election committee for Delhi's civic body elections. To be led by Gupta, the committee would include all seven BJP MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders. According to a senior leader, it was formed with the approval of the party's national president, JP Nadda.

The panel will meet for the first time on Thursday to discuss the party's election candidates.

Also Read: If AAP wins, garbage issue will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

Also Read: MCD Elections 2022: Voting in Delhi to be held on December 4; results on 7

Also Read: Delhi MCD poll schedule likely to be announced today; know details