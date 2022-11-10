Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

    Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that central agencies are being 'misused' and that political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Trinamool Congress are being targeted. He claims that unbridled rulers have no idea what will happen if these forces come together.
     

    If these forces come together...: Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that central probe agencies were behaving like Centre's pets and that a court's decision to grant bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case served as a model for the country.

    While talking to the media at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, said, "The Central government may try to frame Raut again in some cases as they have no shame."

    Raut, who met the former CM at his residence, said he was confident that the Thackerays and the party would stand by his family in his absence and that he would go to jail 'ten more times' for the organisation.

    Uddhav Thackeray said that Sanjay Raut was his family to him and that the struggles of the latter's family were his and the party's. According to Raut, there is only one Shiv Sena, which Uddhav Thackeray leads.

    On Wednesday, the Sena MP was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a special court granted him bail. The court declared Raut's arrest 'illegal' and a witch hunt.

    "With the court's order, it is quite clear now that the central agencies are acting like the Centre's pets, and the entire world is watching," said Uddhav Thackeray, flanked by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Raut.

    When asked about the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to freeze the Shiv Sena's name and symbol, Raut said, "Attempts are being made to freeze the Constitution. People like us are being illegally arrested, which is akin to freezing the Constitution."

    Thackeray said Raut's case was an example to those who fled the party of how to fight without fear. He showered praise on Raut and lauded his bravery.

    Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray claimed that central agencies are being 'misused' and that political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Trinamool Congress are being targeted. He claims that unbridled rulers have no idea what will happen if these forces come together.

    Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June after a revolt led by Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who later became chief minister with the support of the BJP.

    When Raut visited 'Matoshree,' Aaditya Thackeray was waiting for him at the entrance to their housing society. Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, greeted Raut at 'Matoshree.'

    Raut also said that he supports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and that if his health had been better, he would have joined the foot march.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    Also read: Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail

    Also read: Congress' Nitin Raut sustains injuries after being 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RJD supermo Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father gcw

    RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    Centre mandates Aadhar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details - adt

    Centre mandates Aadhaar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details

    Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders

    Mumbai Police ban drones paragliders private choppers other flying objects from November 13 here is why gcw

    Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders, private choppers, other flying objects from November 13

    Recent Stories

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma believes his team could not hold nerve under pressure-ayh

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit believes his team couldn't hold nerve under pressure

    RJD supermo Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father gcw

    RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, India vs England: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK/Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon