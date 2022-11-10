'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that central agencies are being 'misused' and that political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Trinamool Congress are being targeted. He claims that unbridled rulers have no idea what will happen if these forces come together.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that central probe agencies were behaving like Centre's pets and that a court's decision to grant bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case served as a model for the country.

While talking to the media at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, said, "The Central government may try to frame Raut again in some cases as they have no shame."

Raut, who met the former CM at his residence, said he was confident that the Thackerays and the party would stand by his family in his absence and that he would go to jail 'ten more times' for the organisation.

Uddhav Thackeray said that Sanjay Raut was his family to him and that the struggles of the latter's family were his and the party's. According to Raut, there is only one Shiv Sena, which Uddhav Thackeray leads.

On Wednesday, the Sena MP was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a special court granted him bail. The court declared Raut's arrest 'illegal' and a witch hunt.

"With the court's order, it is quite clear now that the central agencies are acting like the Centre's pets, and the entire world is watching," said Uddhav Thackeray, flanked by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Raut.

When asked about the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to freeze the Shiv Sena's name and symbol, Raut said, "Attempts are being made to freeze the Constitution. People like us are being illegally arrested, which is akin to freezing the Constitution."

Thackeray said Raut's case was an example to those who fled the party of how to fight without fear. He showered praise on Raut and lauded his bravery.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June after a revolt led by Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who later became chief minister with the support of the BJP.

When Raut visited 'Matoshree,' Aaditya Thackeray was waiting for him at the entrance to their housing society. Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, greeted Raut at 'Matoshree.'

Raut also said that he supports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and that if his health had been better, he would have joined the foot march.

