Bihar Police have launched an investigation after a disturbing viral video surfaced showing a group of men harassing two Class 10 students in Jamui. The minor boy and girl were returning home from a coaching class on a scooter when the men allegedly stopped, abused, and chased them, molesting the girl.

A disturbing video showing two Class 10 students being allegedly harassed by a group of men in Bihar's Jamui has triggered a police investigation. The incident reportedly took place near Madwa Pahad on Saturday evening when the minor boy and girl were returning home from a coaching class.

According to the report, the students were travelling on a scooter when a group allegedly stopped them, abused them and forced them to get off the vehicle. The two minors reportedly attempted to escape, but the men allegedly chased them. The girl was allegedly molested during the incident.

A video of the episode subsequently surfaced online and spread rapidly across social media, prompting concern over the safety of minors and calls for action against those involved. The footage has also drawn attention to the circumstances in which the students were allegedly confronted while returning from their coaching class.

Watch the viral video here:

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The incident has prompted Bihar Police to begin a probe. Authorities are expected to examine the viral footage and other available evidence to identify the people allegedly involved in the incident.

The case comes amid growing scrutiny over videos showing harassment and violence being circulated on social media. In such cases, authorities typically need to establish the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the footage before determining the exact sequence of events.

The students' status as minors also adds another dimension to the investigation, with authorities required to handle their identities and personal details with care.

The viral video has sparked reactions online, with users expressing concern over the alleged treatment of the two students and demanding action. However, details emerging from social media should be treated cautiously until they are independently confirmed by investigators.

Police are now looking into the incident, including the identities of those allegedly involved and the circumstances leading up to the confrontation. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

The incident has once again highlighted how footage of alleged crimes can quickly spread online, putting additional attention on both the victims and the investigation. Authorities are expected to establish the facts based on the available evidence and statements as the probe continues.