BSP President Mayawati will hold a meeting in Lucknow on November 5 to review organisational strength and formulate strategies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, focusing on grassroots expansion and candidate identification.

BSP Strategy Meeting for 2027 Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati will chair a key meeting of party office-bearers and district presidents in Lucknow on November 5 to review organisational preparations and chalk out strategies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting will be held at the party's Uttar Pradesh State Office at 12 Mall Avenue in Lucknow from 11 am. Office-bearers from all levels of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, along with district presidents from all 75 districts, have been summoned to attend.

According to a statement issued by the party, Mayawati will review the progress made on earlier directives concerning the strengthening of the party organisation at the grassroots level. The meeting will also focus on assessing the party's election preparations, identifying suitable candidates and formulating strategies to expand its support base among all sections of society. Mayawati is expected to issue fresh guidelines to party functionaries based on the progress report and the organisational work undertaken following previous directions.

Context of Upcoming Electoral Challenges

The meeting comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the BSP focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and preparing for the electoral contest. BSP, which was in power in the state from 2007-12, was reduced to a single seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, despite over 13 per cent vote share. The party could not win a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party Allegations Against BJP

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, which is the principal opposition in the state, is accusing the BJP of electoral fraud in the run-up to the polls. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that opposition votes were being deleted and fake votes added. Yadav said, "BJP is trying to hide its actions, but the people know that SIR has been used to manipulate voter lists by deleting opposition votes and adding fake ones. Akhilesh Yadav has submitted evidence to the Election Commission, but no action has been taken."

Questioning the Election Commission's response to the allegations, he said, "The Election Commission must answer independently rather than letting BJP leaders speak on its behalf." Expressing confidence in the Samajwadi Party's prospects in the state, Yadav added, "We believe the BJP’s electoral setbacks will begin in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, is set for a historic victory." (ANI)

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