Advocate Amita Sachdeva has filed a police complaint against AISA President Neha Bora for her controversial remarks regarding temple priests and Brahmin women, alleging the comments promote social disharmony and hostility between communities.

Legal Action Against AISA President

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Delhi Advocate Amita Sachdeva on wednesday filed a complaint against AISA President Neha Bora over her remarks on Brahmin women and temple priests, declaring that such statements promote hostility and disharmony between different groups.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva mentioned that she has registered her police complaint under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant added that if Delhi Police takes no action on the matter, she will approach the court under Section 175 sub-section 3 of the BNS seeking registration of an FIR report.

"... I learnt about Neha Bora’s remarks that Brahmin women are unsafe under Brahmanism. I strongly condemned this. Such statements create hostility and disharmony between communities... I have filed a police complaint under Section 196 of the BNS. The police have assured me they will consult senior officers and consider appropriate action... I will wait for a few days, approach the DCP if necessary, and, if no action is taken, move the court under Section 175(3) of the BNSS seeking registration of an FIR..." said Sachdeva.

Controversial Remarks and Public Reaction

The action was initiated after an old video of Bora surfaced on November 2, in which she raised concerns over the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises, citing the danger of rape by temple priests. “Protection is definitely needed, and protection is needed from the Brahmanical system itself. That system which says that the poor, Shudras, animals, and women are deserving of punishment/rebuke. This is the very same system under which Brahmin women are unsafe, they get raped. Priests commit rape inside temples. We see such instances in Unnao, in Kathua,” Bora said in the video.

The video was shared by BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on X, where he criticised Bora's remarks and accused Congress of promoting anti-Hindu views. "Neha Bora poster girl of Rahul Gandhi displays her Hindu hate! Says-"Pujaris rape in temple" She is inspired from Rahul Gandhi who earlier had said "Mandiro main ladkiyon ke sath ched chad hoti hai". Congress Hates Hindus, loves vote bank! Congress Soch is a threat to India's unity!" Bhandari wrote.

Political Criticism

Following the incident, many political leaders criticised AISA president Neha Bora's remarks. Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that while caste- and religion-based discrimination still existed, political leaders should highlight examples that promote social harmony rather than division.

"The way Neha Bora Ji made these remarks, the objectionable manner in which she spoke about Brahmin women, Brahminism and Sanatan Dharma, reflects the same politics of division that has continued since the British era: divide and rule. I acknowledge that even in the 21st century, we still come across instances of discrimination based on caste and religion," he told ANI.

"However, as leaders, it is our responsibility to choose and highlight examples from history that talk about uniting society rather than dividing it. These are also the people who support regime change. Regime change happens in Pakistan, where the military is misused to bring about a change in power," Paswan added. (ANI)

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