Reliance Jio has introduced four voice-only prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs. 147. Offering unlimited calls and SMS without mobile data, the new packs give subscribers more affordable options to stay connected

Reliance Jio has expanded its prepaid portfolio with four new voice-only recharge plans priced at ₹147, ₹177, ₹196 and ₹197. The plans are designed for subscribers who primarily use their phones for calls and text messages rather than mobile internet.

The new offerings follow the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) directive for telecom operators to provide dedicated voice-and-SMS recharge options.

All four plans include unlimited domestic voice calling and 300 SMS for the entire validity period. None of them comes with mobile data benefits.

Jio Voice-Only Plans: Price and Validity

Subscribers can choose from four recharge options based on their preferred validity period and budget.

Recharge price Validity Benefits

Rs. 147 22 days Unlimited calls, 300 SMS

Rs. 177 28 days Unlimited calls, 300 SMS

Rs. 196 30 days Unlimited calls, 300 SMS

Rs. 197 One calendar month Unlimited calls, 300 SMS

The Rs. 147 plan is the most affordable option, while the Rs. 177 recharge offers six additional days of validity for ₹30 more.

The Rs. 196 and Rs. 197 plans differ mainly in their validity cycles. The ₹196 pack lasts 30 days, whereas the ₹197 option remains valid for one calendar month, allowing customers to recharge on the same date in the following month.

Longer-Validity Plans and Who Should Choose Them

Jio also offers two longer-validity voice-only recharge plans for subscribers who prefer fewer recharges throughout the year.

Recharge price Validity SMS benefits

Rs. 448 84 days 1,000 SMS

Rs. 1,748 336 days 3,600 SMS

These plans include unlimited domestic calling and access to selected Jio services, including JioTV and JioAICloud.

The voice-only options may appeal to feature-phone users, senior citizens, people maintaining secondary SIM cards and subscribers who rely on Wi-Fi for internet access.

Customers who regularly use mobile data should compare these packs with Jio's data-inclusive recharge options before choosing a plan.