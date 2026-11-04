Karnataka transport corporations have announced a significant bus fare hike, with KSRTC rates rising by 23% and BMTC tickets increasing by up to 35%. These revised fares for ordinary, express, and AC services take effect starting tonight.

Karnataka Transport Corporations Announce Fare Hikes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bus travel across Karnataka is set to become costlier, with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announcing an average fare hike of 23 per cent, while the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has increased ticket prices by 33 to 35 per cent. The revised fares will come into effect from tonight.

The fare revision will apply to ordinary and express bus services operated by KSRTC, as well as services under the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

KSRTC Route Fare Revisions

Under the revised fare structure, passengers travelling on ordinary services will see increases on several routes connecting Bengaluru with nearby towns. The fare from Bengaluru to Nelamangala and Hoskote will rise from Rs 35 to Rs 44, while journeys to Doddaballapura and Anekal will cost Rs 47 instead of Rs 38. Similarly, fares for routes to Magadi and Malur will increase from Rs 46 to Rs 57.

Express Service Increases

Passengers using express services will also have to pay more. The fare to Kolar and Tumakuru will increase from Rs 81 to Rs 100, while travel to Mandya will cost Rs 136 instead of Rs 110. The fare to Mysuru will rise from Rs 160 to Rs 197, Hassan from Rs 219 to Rs 270 and Chikkamagaluru from Rs 295 to Rs 363.

BMTC Fare Adjustments in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, BMTC has revised fares for ordinary and air-conditioned Vajra bus services in Bengaluru, with the overall hike ranging from 33 to 35 per cent. For ordinary services, passengers travelling up to two kilometres will pay an additional Rs 4, while journeys between two and four kilometres will cost Rs 6 more. The maximum increase for longer journeys will be Rs 12.

Under the revised fare structure, a journey from Kempegowda Bus Station to Shivajinagar will cost Rs 18 instead of Rs 12. The fare to Yeshwanthpur will increase from Rs 18 to Rs 25, while travel to Banashankari will cost Rs 35 instead of Rs 23. Similarly, fares from Kempegowda Bus Station to Attibele will rise from Rs 30 to Rs 42, Vijayanagar from Rs 18 to Rs 25 and Kadugodi from Rs 30 to Rs 40. The fare from KR Market to Nelamangala and Hoskote will increase from Rs 30 to Rs 40.

Vajra AC Bus Fare Changes

Passengers travelling on BMTC's premium Vajra air-conditioned buses will also face higher fares. The increase will be Rs 5 for journeys up to six kilometres, Rs 10 for journeys between six and 18 kilometres, and up to Rs 15 for longer journeys.

The fare revision is expected to increase the daily travel expenses of commuters using state-run bus services across Karnataka, particularly those travelling regularly between Bengaluru and surrounding towns. (ANI)