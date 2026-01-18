BSP chief Mayawati raises concern over the removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue in Varanasi. Congress's Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the government's Manikarnika Ghat renovation, calling it a commercialisation of heritage.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed serious concern over reports of the removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue in Varanasi, saying the issue has triggered widespread discussion as well as anger among a large section of society.

In a post on X on Saturday, Mayawati wrote,"The news of the removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue in Varanasi is not only the subject of intense discussions but has also spread widespread anger and outrage among a large section of society. The government should clarify its position on this extremely unfortunate incident so that people's faith and sentiments are not hurt." She urged the government to immediately clarify the situation and take necessary steps to dispel confusion and address the public outrage.

Congress Leaders Slam Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on January 15 called the demolition of Varanasi's famous cremation ground, Manikarnika Ghat not urban planning, but a "grave sin."

In a post on X, she said that the bulldozers are not clearing debris to make way for progress, but are instead tearing through the historical fabric woven by figures like Ahilyabai Holkar. "It is extremely regrettable that centuries-old religious and cultural heritage has been destroyed by running bulldozers at Manikarnika Ghat in Banaras. Manikarnika Ghat and its antiquity hold religious significance, and it is also associated with the memories of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji," she added.

She accused that the ongoing redevelopment at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, the government's 'renovation' is a mask for commercial greed, turning a sacred heritage site into a commercial hub while systematically dismantling the very temples and traditions that make Kashi eternal."

Kharge Calls Renovation 'Tasteless Beautification'

Similarly Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also on January 15 raised questions over the proposed transformation of Manikarnika Ghat, calling it a 'tasteless beautification and commercialisation' attempt which is "destroying centuries-old religious, cultural, and spiritual heritage". He alleged that in the name of development, multiple temples, small and large shrines were being demolished.

"Millions of people come to Kashi every year in the final stage of their lives seeking moksha. Is your intention to betray these devotees?" Mallikarjun Kharge asked. Kharge posted pictures and videos on X of idols allegedly already demolished, along with bulldozers in the area.

"In the name of tasteless beautification and commercialisation, you have run bulldozers at Manikarnika Ghat in Banaras, destroying centuries-old religious, cultural, and spiritual heritage. You want every piece of historical heritage to be erased and just your nameplate stuck on it," Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge said it is a "crime" to demolish such rare heritage, established in the Gupta period and renovated by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. He asked, whether the intention behind all this is to benefit "PM Modi's business friends. "The Congress President asked, "You have handed over water, forests, mountains--everything to them; now it's the turn of cultural heritage. The people of the country have two questions for you- couldn't restoration, cleanliness, and beautification have been done while preserving the heritage? 2. Why were axes taken to the hundreds-of-years-old idols that became victims of the bulldozer at Manikarnika Ghat, and why were they dumped in the rubble? Couldn't they have been preserved in a museum?"

Manikarnika Ghat Renovation Project Details

The plan for renovation and redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat was started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone in July 7, 2023. The total renovation cost of the project is expected to be around Rs 17.56 crore. (ANI)