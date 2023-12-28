Mayawati's BSP ready to join INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but with THIS condition

Amidst this political fervor, voices from within the party, notably the JDU and TMC, have echoed support for Prime Ministerial candidacies, endorsing Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee, respectively.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has emerged as a key player in the evolving political landscape, hinting at a potential alliance within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This shift marks a significant departure from its past political affiliations. While the BSP didn't feature in the INDIA bloc earlier, recent statements suggest a willingness to join, but with certain prerequisites.

In the backdrop of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where the BSP contested alongside the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and secured an impressive tally of 10 seats, BSP MP Malook Nagar's declaration advocating Mayawati as the Prime Ministerial candidate has ignited speculation about the party's possible entry into the alliance.

This strategic maneuver aligns with the BSP's ongoing critique of existing political factions, with Mayawati previously castigating both the NDA and the INDIA blocs for their policies that she described as "anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich, and capitalist."

Interestingly, BSP Chief Mayawati had earlier announced the party's intention to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and regional Assembly polls in several states independently. However, the BSP remains open to exploring alliances with regional parties in Punjab and Haryana, stipulating that these alliances must sever ties with both the ruling NDA alliance and the newly forged opposition coalition 'INDIA'.

Mayawati reiterated her discontent with these alliances, asserting that they fail to advocate for the welfare of Dalits and oppressed communities.