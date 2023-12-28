DMDK founder Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to party HQ in Chennai, final rites on December 29

His mortal remains were initially placed at his residence in Virugambakkam before being transported to his party HQ at Koyambedu. The short journey, covering less than 10 kilometers, extended for over three hours due to the actor-politician's fans thronging the vehicle.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth's demise has left a profound impact, prompting preparations for his final rites at the party headquarters in Chennai at 4:45 PM on Friday, according to a release from the party. The former Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu passed away due to pneumonia at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 71.

His mortal remains were initially placed at his residence in Virugambakkam before being transported to his party HQ at Koyambedu. The short journey, covering less than 10 kilometers, extended for over three hours due to the actor-politician's fans thronging the vehicle.

The DMDK issued a statement expressing deep sorrow, announcing the schedule for Captain's final rites on Friday afternoon at their Koyambedu headquarters.

Vijayakanth, known as 'Karuppu MGR' among his fans, was cherished for his benevolence, although he had been ailing for an extended period. The hospital bulletin confirmed his demise due to pneumonia. MIOT International Hospital, in a press release, stated, "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned his passing, acknowledging Vijayakanth's legendary stature in Tamil cinema and his significant impact on Tamil Nadu's political arena.

